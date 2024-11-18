GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $691,000 in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 119.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Buckle had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,029.50. This trade represents a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $907,090.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,905 shares in the company, valued at $83,551,186.75. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,931 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,458 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

