GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $747,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Match Group by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Match Group by 433.5% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $42.42.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

