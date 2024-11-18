GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $730,000 Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $877,773.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,735,843 shares in the company, valued at $568,206,443.14. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,375,401.20. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,909,562 over the last 90 days. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FCFS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $105.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $837.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

