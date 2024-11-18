GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 287,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 166,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Stock Up 4.3 %
NASDAQ KOD opened at $5.53 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $290.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
