GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 13,502 Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Merus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Merus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Merus by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Merus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,509,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative net margin of 680.61% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.