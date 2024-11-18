GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,540 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,540 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 4,977.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:GCO opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 million, a P/E ratio of -422.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.19 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

