GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 29,342 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Compass Minerals International worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 629.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $14.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

