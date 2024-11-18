GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 34,326 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,326 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Gatos Silver worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

GATO opened at $15.90 on Monday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

