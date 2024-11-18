GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 41,351 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $118,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. This represents a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

NYSE ASPN opened at $14.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,428.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.