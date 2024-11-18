GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 46,825 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,825 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $87.64 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

