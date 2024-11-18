GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $775,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,556,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,107,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,072,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

ROIC opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

