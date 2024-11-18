GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NVE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 51,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $362.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $69.65 and a twelve month high of $90.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is 119.76%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

