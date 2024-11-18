GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $18.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.13.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

