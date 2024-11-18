Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRDN. Stephens assumed coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $20.93 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $314.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Salentine, Jr. bought 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,996. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Guardian Pharmacy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,400,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,460,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,033,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,515,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,680,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

See Also

