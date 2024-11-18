Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Halliburton stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Halliburton by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after buying an additional 19,237,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $55,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

