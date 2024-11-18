Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 274 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.12 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

