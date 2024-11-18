Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,856 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 187.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IMTM stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.