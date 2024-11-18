Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 5,865 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 255.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,030,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 409.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $28.87 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

