Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CION. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CION. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CION Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CION opened at $11.34 on Monday. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18.

CION Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

