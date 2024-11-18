Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

