Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.