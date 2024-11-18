Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 131 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $81.76 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

