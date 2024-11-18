Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,066,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after buying an additional 156,501 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 348,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

