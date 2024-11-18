Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

DEO stock opened at $118.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $154.71.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

