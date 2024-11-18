Harbour Investments Inc. Has $245,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $215,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 103.4% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.9% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $317.10 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $332.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

