Harbour Investments Inc. Has $309,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZALT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 37.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $240,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth about $295,000.

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $29.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

