Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $73.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

