Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
