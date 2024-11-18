Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,895 Shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:THNR opened at $23.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

