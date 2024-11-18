Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 5,946 Shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 273.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 577,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of INCM opened at $26.75 on Monday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

