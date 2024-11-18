Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,270,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,503,000 after purchasing an additional 413,744 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,242,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $566,956,000 after purchasing an additional 273,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,921,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,825,000 after buying an additional 202,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,060,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,259,000 after buying an additional 99,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,767 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,268,000 after buying an additional 240,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

LNG stock opened at $212.30 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $217.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.44.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

