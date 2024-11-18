Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,787 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September (NYSEARCA:ZSEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September during the third quarter valued at about $290,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September Trading Down 0.2 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr September has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.