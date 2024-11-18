Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,133 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

