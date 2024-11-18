Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $94,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $381,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $32.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.