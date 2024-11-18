Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 55,865 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 968,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

