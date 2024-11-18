Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after acquiring an additional 855,099 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,523,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 43.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,664 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 565,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3 %

Hasbro stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.34%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

