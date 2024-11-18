HC Wainwright Cuts Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target to $5.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.

