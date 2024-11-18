HC Wainwright Cuts Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Price Target to $5.00

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Draganfly in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Draganfly
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Draganfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.
Draganfly Company Profile
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
