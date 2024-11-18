Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 184,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,333,000 after buying an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,900,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $33,154.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,016.76. This represents a 14.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $49.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.