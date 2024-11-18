Huntington National Bank Acquires 113 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.88.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $465.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.42%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

