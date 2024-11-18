Huntington National Bank Acquires 226 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth about $608,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 28.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Dbs Bank upgraded shares of HSBC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

HSBC opened at $45.74 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

