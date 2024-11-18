Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 236.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after buying an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,656.02. The trade was a 38.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $197,334.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,966 shares of company stock worth $6,225,843. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

