Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

