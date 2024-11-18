Huntington National Bank Buys 76 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 103.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,563 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after buying an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.70.

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $177.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.99 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

