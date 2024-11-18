Huntington National Bank Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of VTHR opened at $260.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.02 and its 200 day moving average is $244.93. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $198.73 and a 12-month high of $267.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

