Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 740,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,083,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,937 shares in the company, valued at $999,409.27. This represents a 58.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TSN opened at $64.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

