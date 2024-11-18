Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.67.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.44.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

