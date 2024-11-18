Huntington National Bank Grows Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Trade Desk by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 99.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,615. This represents a 91.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,289 shares of company stock worth $169,165,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $118.15 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 193.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

