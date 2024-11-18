Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 62.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 344,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $110.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 85.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

