Huntington National Bank Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Robert Half by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

