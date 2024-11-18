Huntington National Bank Has $115,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 261.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,244.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,546,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,351 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 89.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,051,000 after buying an additional 874,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

