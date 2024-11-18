Huntington National Bank Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 40.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,048,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,813,000 after buying an additional 1,756,530 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,158,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,371,000 after buying an additional 977,487 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $24,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,491,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,049,000 after buying an additional 563,424 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after buying an additional 467,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDU. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $18.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

